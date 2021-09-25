Thousands of people have had their Universal Credit benefits slashed due to tax credit overpayments.

According to a charity, the collection of prior tax credit overpayments is causing hardship for certain households.

Following a previous agreement between HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) and the Department for Work and Pensions, tax credit overpayments are among the debts collected by deductions from Universal Credit (DWP).

However, according to StepChange, some people are finding that up to a quarter of their allowance is withdrawn without a review to see if it is affordable, for earlier overpayments they were often unaware of receiving.

It went on to say that a lack of clear communication was a recurring theme in its findings, with nearly two-thirds reporting they had no idea collections were about to commence until money was removed from their Universal Credit claim.

Processes to proactively identify vulnerability appear to be absent as well, according to the charity, and even customers who attempted to expose their condition were regularly mistreated.

The Financial Conduct Authority, Ofgem, and Ofwat have all established extensive vulnerability strategies in recent years, indicating that this falls behind norms in other regulated sectors.

StepChange is pushing the Department of Work and Pensions (DWP) to reform standards and decrease the suffering caused by tax credit debt collection.

Tax credit debts older than six years should be written off, and debts that will take more than ten years to repay should be reduced to manageable levels, according to the report.

According to StepChange’s survey results, 98 percent of clients who face such deductions struggle to make ends meet, and 59 percent borrow to make ends meet.

Nearly nine out of ten (89%) of the clients polled had a payment collected from them that they couldn’t afford.

“They are taking £100 every month, leaving me in need of the food bank and suffering with utilities,” one client informed StepChange.

“I’m a single mother who recently lost my part-time work. In terms of money, I don’t have enough. We rely on Universal Credit, which is insufficient to feed my children because I cannot afford to pay the electric and gas bills.”

“The lack of focus on the repercussions of benefit deductions, which the Department for Work and Pensions employs to collect tax,” said Peter Tutton, head of policy at StepChange.

