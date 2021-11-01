Thousands of people have been left in the dark as a severe power outage strikes the city center.

As a result of a widespread power outage, parts of Liverpool’s city centre are completely dark.

A power outage has left homes and businesses in L1 and L8 without power this evening.

The blackout, which began at 6 p.m., came without warning, according to SP Energy Networks.

Homes on Hope Street are completely dark, and the street lights are out as well.

Trains are also being affected by the power outage, with Merseyrail being forced to start trains from Moorfields due to power outages.

The platform at Moorfields train station was described as ‘chaos’ by Washington Newsday writer Lottie Gibbons, after Kirkby trains were cancelled and Ormskirk and Southport lines were delayed.

SP Energy Networks’ spokesman stated: “The L1 and L18 postcode districts of Liverpool are experiencing a power outage.

“This happened without warning, and we only found out about it at 6:01 p.m.

“Our control center will attempt to remotely reset the network to gradually restore power, and we will dispatch the next available engineer to the site.

“We will be able to offer you with further information once they arrive, or whenever we obtain any new information about the reason.

“Please accept our apologies for the inconvenience, and we appreciate your patience.”

The postcodes listed below are affected: L12SJ, L12SP, L12TE, L12TP, L12TQ, L12TR, L14AZ, L14BB, L14BL, L14DL, L14DR, L14HF, L14JF, L14JQ, L14JS, L155AE, L15EL, L17AX, L17AY, L17BT, L19AA, L19AD, L19AF, L19AJ, L19AJ, L19AL, L19AR, Energy Networks has stated that power will be restored by 8.15 p.m.