Thousands of H&M buyers have fallen in love with the £25 ‘effortlessly stylish’ cardigan.

After seeing a “effortlessly elegant” cardigan online, H&M consumers were “obsessed.”

H&M has a devoted social media following, with followers eager to keep up with all of the latest product and stock announcements.

The Swedish fashion company is recognized for its low prices and offers a large choice of on-trend apparel, childrenswear, homeware, and more.

In Liverpool for their ‘swansong’ reunion tour, Genesis ‘turn it on’ one last time.

After posting a photo of its rib knit cardigan on Instagram, the shop generated a commotion. The £24.99 cardigan is available in a light greige color, which is a mix of grey and beige, as well as camel.

It has a boxy fit with dropped shoulders, long sleeves, and ribbing at the cuffs and hem, as well as a V-neck and huge buttons down the front.

Instagram

H&M simply captioned an image of the cardigan initially tweeted by @karo.couture: “It’s officially cardigan szn.”

The knitwear was a hit with H&M’s 37.5 million Instagram followers, with over 127,000 likes in less than 24 hours.

In the comments section, customers expressed their opinions.

“It’s so effortlessly chic,” one shopper said.

“I really like this,” Jules said.

“I adore every piece,” Melinda added. I’ve got the mules! They’re fantastic!”

“So clever!!!” said Safiyya.

Judy described herself as “obsessed.”

“Stunning,” Carole exclaimed.

“Very Nyc,” Anjali remarked.

“Obsessed,” Brooke added.