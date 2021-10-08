Thousands of Britons are being hired by Aldi, Morrisons, Tesco, and Sainsbury’s for the Christmas season.

Thousands of people will be hired by supermarkets to cope with the holiday rush.

Due to labor shortages and disruptions farther down the supply chain, food vendors and trade associations have warned that the Christmas season could be difficult.

Customers will try to make up for last year’s limited celebrations by hosting many gatherings with their friends and family this year, which is expected to be busier than usual.

Most retailers, including Aldi and Morrisons, have announced plans to hire tens of thousands of seasonal workers over the holiday season.

Morrisons

Morrisons is hoping to hire 3,000 more employees in the run-up to Christmas in order to satisfy growing demand.

The supermarket is looking for people to work in its distribution centers and manufacturing plants all around the country.

Warehouse and manufacturing operatives, pickers and packers, and other specialist professions such as fork lift truck drivers are all available.

All roles will receive full training, thus no prior experience is required.

Morrisons has also joined the Kickstart scheme, which means it will accept applications from universal credit recipients aged 16 to 24.

Morrisons became the first UK supermarket to guarantee pay of at least £10 per hour earlier this year, and employees also get a 10% staff discount, as well as flexible hours and shift patterns.

If you’re interested in applying, go to www.morrisons.jobs or phone 0345 6116111.

Tesco is looking for ‘festive colleagues’ in a number of stores around the UK.

They explained: “We require your assistance. We’re looking for festive colleagues to join our team and help us provide our customers a memorable Christmas.

“We are constantly adding new positions to our employment website, so check back often to see if there is a position that suits you.

“Apply today to join our team and get into the Christmas spirit.”

The shops advertised include Liverpool One, Park Road Extra, Rockferry, and others.

You may see the available roles here.

Sainsbury’s is creating 22,000 seasonal positions across the United Kingdom.

Seasonal Sainsbury’s and Argos employees will assist customers, keep shelves stocked, and pick, pack, and deliver online purchases around the store.

There will be 14,500 colleague positions available at Sainsbury's and Argos.