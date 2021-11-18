Thomas Rhett and Lauren Akins have welcomed their fourth child, a ‘Legit Miracle,’ according to the couple.

Thomas Rhett announced the birth of his fourth child with his wife Lauren Akins on Instagram on Wednesday evening, informing his 4.3 million followers.

Lillie Carolina Akins is the name of their baby girl, according to the 31-year-old singer. He further mentioned that the child was born on Monday and weighed 7.5 pounds.

Rhett shared a snapshot of the newborn baby lying on her mother’s arm, with Rhett fawning over the little one.

“Lillie Carolina Akins is a 15-year-old girl who was born on November 15th. @laur akins you are my idol, 7.5 pounds of pure bliss “In the caption, he wrote: “It’s a genuine miracle to see a child’s birth. We’ll start with four children under the age of six “Added he.

Celebrities and fans congratulated the newlyweds in the comments section.

Nicolle Galyon, a singer, said, “I had no idea there was a club for kids under the age of six. “Wowzer,” remarked one vocalist, while another, Allen Stone, said, “Congratulations!” What a delight.” “My heart sending you guys so much love congrats on another beautiful baby my heart,” one fan commented. The majority of fans congratulated the pair and emphasized that this is a special time for them.

Akins, on the other hand, published a picture of the baby. The mother of four could be seen softly kissing the baby’s lips in the photo.

“On November 15th, our little darling Lillie Carolina Akins was born and our family couldn’t be more overjoyed about our littlest joy,” Akins captioned the shot, adding, “Just love hearing her name as the sweetest reminder of how much God cares about us.”

In 2012, Rhett and Akins married. Aside from Lillie Carolina, the couple has three other children: Willa, six, Ada James, four, and Lennon Love, one.

On the work front, Rhett, Kane Brown, and Ava Max appeared in the music video “On Me,” which was made for the animated film “Scoob!” On May 15, 2020, the music video was released.

Along with musicians Luke Comb and Morgan Warren, Rhett will perform at the Tortuga Music Festival. The event will take place in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, from April 8 to 10, 2022.