Thomas Markle, Meghan’s father, is ‘disappointed’ that the Duchess of Sussex did not acknowledge him on ‘The Ellen DeGeneres Show.’

Thomas Markle Sr., Meghan Markle’s father, opened up about his feelings and thoughts following his daughter’s recent appearance on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show.”

Last week, the Duchess of Sussex, 40, appeared on Ellen DeGeneres’ namesake talk show with her pal. She spoke about her struggles as a struggling actor during her guest appearance. Markle remembers driving her previous car, which had broken doors and required her to enter and exit through the trunk.

Markle’s father was disappointed since she did not thank him for his financial assistance during the interview. Thomas Sr. stated in an exclusive interview with Mirror that he was frustrated that his daughter never acknowledged him.

“She didn’t say anything about me, which I find disappointing. I connected her with a director on the ‘General Hospital’ television show, which resulted in her having a couple of lines on one of the shows, which led to her receiving a union card “explained Thomas Sr. “It’s quite tough to acquire a job without one, so having one was essential. I also paid for the card. I’m sad that none of this has been acknowledged.” Markle’s assertion that her former automobile had malfunctioning doors was also refuted by Thomas Sr. To the best of his recollection, the vehicle was in perfect working order.

“Her Ford Explorer, which she mentioned she possessed in her early twenties, was a reliable vehicle. I don’t recall her having to crawl out of the rear of it to get out, as she claimed “stated Thomas Sr. “Until the day she got rid of it, the doors on that vehicle worked well.” Thomas Sr. also had something to say about Meghan Markle’s children’s book, “The Bench.” While a photo of her son Archie tending chickens in jeans, a T-shirt, and yellow Peppa Pig Hunter wellies came on the screen, “The Ellen Show” handed out copies of the book to the audience. The duchess’ publication did not impress the Markle grandfather.

“That is not a children’s book. That book would be impossible for a toddler to read or comprehend “he stated “It’s a book for adults, and it’s for her husband. No child would be interested in such a thing. The picture of the dog on the front is the only thing in that book that a child will find appealing.” Meanwhile, Page Six earlier reported that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex would not be going to the United Kingdom for the Christmas, citing an unnamed source. If they intended to do so, “they would have told their family by now,” the insider noted.

