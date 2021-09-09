This Year’s Korean Historical Dramas To Watch On Streaming Sites

If you enjoy Korean dramas or are interested in learning more about them, you should check out the following historical dramas, which are available on streaming services such as Netflix, Viu, and Viki.

Red-sky aficionados

Ahn Hyeo-Seop, Kim Joo-Yung, Gong Myung, and Kwak Si-Yang star in this drama, which also stars Kim Joo-Yung, Gong Myung, and Kwak Si-Yang. It’s about a female painter in the Joseon Dynasty who helps to keep a disaster from entering the royal palace. The 16-episode show premiered on August 30 and quickly rose to the top of South Korean primetime dramas on August 31.

According to Kpopmap, “Lovers of the Red Sky” is a must-watch series for both longtime and new K-drama fans because of its well-crafted historical romance plot. It’s available to watch on Viu.

River of the Rising Moon

It stars Kim So-Hyun, who starred in “Love Alarm,” as well as Na In-Woo, Lee Ji-Hoon, and Choi Yu-Hwa, who are all well-known in the K-drama world.

The story of Korea’s well-loved general On Dal from the Kingdom of Goguryeo is told in “River Where the Moon Rises.” He was not only born poor, but he was also physically unattractive. His good nature, on the other hand, drew the attention of Princess Pyeonggang, whom he later married.

On September 2, the drama series won three major awards at Korea’s Broadcasting Awards.

It won the Best Drama Award, as well as Best Actress and Popular Actress for its lead female star, Kim. This drama is currently available on Viu.

Bossam: Steal the Fate

Aired in May, this show casts “Moon Embracing The Sun” actor Jung Il-Woo and Girls Generation alum Kwon Yuri. It tells the story of a man whose life turns into chaos when he mistakenly kidnaps a princess. “Bossam: Steal the Fate” is currently streaming on Viki.

Kingdom: Ashin Of The North

This is one of the year’s most anticipated dramas as it is a prequel to the highly successful horror series “Kingdom.”

“Kingdom: Ashin Of The North” casts “My Love From The Star” actress Jun Ji-Hyun, who will lead viewers to the origins of the resurrection plant which gave rise to zombies in the drama set in the fictional Joseon Dynasty. It premiered on Netflix in July.

The following are upcoming historical dramas that are also worth checking out.

The Red Sleeve Cuff

This is expected to generate buzz as it stars K-pop idol Jun Ho of the boyband 2PM. He is joined by actress Lee Se-Young, who is mostly known for.