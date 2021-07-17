This year, the faces of Wirral paedophiles and perverts were brought to justice.

These are the faces of the paedophiles and perverts arrested on the Wirral so far this year.

Their heinous crimes have resulted in them receiving prison sentences, and they are all currently incarcerated.

Our court reporters have heard the horrible extent to which these perverted men have gone over the last six months.

READ MORE: A stranger helped a man who had swelled to 22st in the street

Their heinous acts include child grooming and the creation of obscene photos of youngsters, as well as sexual assault and rape.

A single father took use of his position as a teacher to target a student at a Wirral high school.

Another threatened to set fire to his victim’s home.

Read about their horrible crimes and how long they will be imprisoned.

Goodrum, Benjamin

After cultivating a girl over WhatsApp, Benjamin Goodrum raped her multiple times.

The 22-year-old exploited his vulnerable victim to fulfill his perverted wants before threatening her to remain silent.

However, her parents discovered the “horrendous” abuse when they discovered sick messages from him on her phone.

Goodrum, of Seacombe, Wirral, asked to see a picture of the child’s bra in one of the texts.

Goodrum was later approached by the victim’s mother, who said he had inappropriately touched her daughter twice.

When the victim was examined by the police, she stated that Goodrum had engaged in a “campaign of sexual abuse.”

Goodrum, who had previously been of good character, requested naked photos from the youngster and provided her a snapshot of his penis as well as a video of him performing a sex act.

She consented to send him a photo of herself in her bra, but then tried to ignore his communications, only to have Goodrum harass her until he groped and raped her many times.

Three counts of rape, three counts of attempted rape, causing or persuading a child to participate in sexual activity, three counts of sexual assault of a child, four counts of assault by penetration, and one offense of sexual conduct with a minor were all admitted by Goodrum.

As a “offender of great concern,” he was sentenced to ten years in prison with an additional year on probation.

Stephen Thomas is a well-known author.

Stephen Thomas began an abhorrent campaign of abuse against a young girl.

The paedophile of Ellesmere Port’s Straker Avenue. “The summary has come to an end.”