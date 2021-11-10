This winter, families can see Father Christmas in a spectacular huge top on Merseyside.

This holiday season, little ones can meet Santa at the Imaginarium Theatre’s Christmas presentations in Prescot.

The Imaginarium Roundhouse-based firm is collaborating with professional storyteller Gav Cross on a series of seasonal shows for all ages.

The shows will be held in the Imaginarium Theatre’s large top, which will be transformed into a Christmassy fairy-lit winter wonderland lodge.

For 2021, the best Christmas events in and around Liverpool are listed here.

Father Christmas and his elves will be popping over to take part in the holiday festivities and listen to the beautiful stories.

“It’s fantastic to be working with Imaginarium,” remarked storyteller Gav Cross. As a storyteller, I enjoy the thrill of performing in front of an audience, but I’m usually on my own, rarely collaborating with other performers or creatives.

“Working with Imaginarium is a tremendous honor, since they are a well-established storytelling powerhouse!” They’ve developed a terrific audience that understands the importance of a well-told narrative, and I’m hoping to attract more of them to Prescot through Imaginarium.

“Audiences may anticipate to meet and laugh with a very crazy Father Christmas who loves to share old and new stories, swap Cracker jokes, so bring many, and then a chance to say hello and take your own picture with him afterward.”

“Despite his hectic schedule, he always makes time for the people of Prescot and Merseyside, as well as Imaginarium!”

From November 13 until Christmas Eve, shows will be held every Saturday and Sunday. Tickets, which include a bowl of Scouse and toast, are on sale now.

The Roundhouse, Piazza, 1 Market Pl, Prescot, L34 5SB is where you’ll find Imaginarium Roundhouse.