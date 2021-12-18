This Weekend’s New Releases on Paramount+, Apple TV+, Netflix, and In Theaters

If you’re looking for something to watch this weekend, here’s a list of recently released films that you can watch from the comfort of your own home. There are additional films on the list that will satisfy your cinematic needs.

Spider-Man: There’s No Way Back

“Spider-Man: No Way Home,” a highly anticipated Marvel film, has been launched in theaters and is immediately dominating the box office.

The plot centres around the events that occurred after Spider-true Man’s identity was discovered, and how Dr. Strange assisted him in using a magic spell to erase everyone’s memories. Jon Watts directed the film, which stars Tom Holland, Zendaya, and Jacob Batalon.

Nightmare Alley is a place where nightmares come true.

If you’re looking for a good criminal thriller, “Nightmare Alley” is a great choice. The film is set in 1940s New York City and follows a man who enlists the help of a doctor to scam a tycoon.

It is based on the same-named novel by author William Lindsay Gresham, which was published in 1946. Bradley Cooper, Rooney Mara, Willem Dafoe, Toni Collette, and Cate Blanchett star in the star-studded film, which is currently in theaters.

Rumble

You and your family may watch the comedy animation “Rumble” on Paramount+ from the comfort of your own home. The plot centres around two enormous creatures who have been tamed by humans and are now wrestling each other. Professional wrestlers such as Roman Reigns and Rebecca Quin lent their voices to the characters, which are directed by Hamish Grieve.

Swan Song is a song about a s

Do you enjoy fantasy dramas? Then watch “Swan Song,” which is available on Apple TV+. The story follows a man who has been diagnosed with a terminal illness. However, the man is given an alternative answer in the form of a carbon clone of himself. The film stars Mahershala Ali, Naomie Harris, Glenn Close, and Awkwafina and is directed by Benjamin Cleary.

The Divine Hand

“The Hand of God” is a serious drama film about a teenage kid who tries to reconnect with reality after being involved in an accident. Filippo Scotti, Luisa Ranieri, Toni Servillo, and Teresa Saponangelo star in the film, which is available on Netflix. It is directed by Paolo Sorrentino in Italian, but fans may watch it with English subtitles on the streaming giant.

