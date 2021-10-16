This Weekend’s New Releases on Netflix, Peacock, Apple TV, and in Theaters

Halloween is approaching, which means now is the ideal time to watch horror and thriller films. The good news is that there are a lot of new spooky movies available this weekend on various streaming platforms and even in cinemas. If you’re not up for the challenge, there are plenty of action, adventure, comedy, and drama movies to choose from.

You might want to look into the following titles.

Halloween KillsSpice up your weekend with the sequel to the 2018 film “Halloween,” “Halloween Kills.” This picture, directed by Gordon Green, sees psycho killer Michael Myers, played by James Jude Courtney, return to his gory profession. Jamie Lee Curtis, Kyle Richards, Anthony Michael Hall, and Dylan Arnold also star in the film. It was released in theaters on Peacock Friday.

Dream of a Fever

“Fever Dream,” directed by Claudia Llosa, is another horror film worth seeing this weekend. The film is based on Samanta Schweblin’s critically praised novel of the same name, which was released in theaters last week and has been available on Netflix since Wednesday. It follows a dying young woman and a small boy as they narrate a heartbreaking story about damaged souls. If you enjoy mystery horror dramas, you should certainly check out this flick.

In a haystack, there’s a needle.

Do you enjoy time travel movies? “Needle in a Timestack,” directed by John Ridley, should be on your radar. The story follows a happy couple, Nick and Janine, until the girl’s ex tries to go through time and erase Nick’s memories. Orlando Bloom, Leslie Odom Jr., Freida Pinto, and Cynthia Erivo feature in the film. On Friday, it was released in select cinemas and on Apple TV.

The Final Battle

The highly awaited historical drama “The Last Duel,” starring Matt Damon and Ben Affleck, finally hit theaters in the United States on Friday. The film is based on Eric Jager’s book of the same name, published in 2004. It’s about the 1386 battle between Jean de Carrouges and Jacques Le Gris, which is thought to be France’s final documented trial by combat. Ridley Scott directed the film, which also features Jodie Comer, Adam Driver, Caoimhe O’Malley, and Alex Lawther.

Bergman Island is a small island off the coast of Norway

If you're searching for a lighthearted comedy film to watch, "Bergman Island," which opened in theaters in the United States on Friday, is a good choice. The film is directed by Mia Hansen-Lve and follows two filmmakers who visit Frö Island.