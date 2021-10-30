This Weekend’s New Releases on Netflix, Apple TV, and in Theaters

Are you looking for something to watch over the Halloween weekend? Here’s a list of scary and not-so-scary films that will provide you with an unforgettable cinematic experience. Some of them are also available to watch from the convenience of your own home.

Thieves’ Army

The adaptation “Army of Thieves” is based on “Army of the Dead.” The suspense drama follows a lady who is planning a theft throughout Europe. The film “Matthias Schweighöfer” is currently streaming on Netflix. Ruby O. Fee, Schweighöfer, Nathalie Emmanuel, and Stuart Martin star in it.

Snakehead

Do you plan on viewing a crime thriller this weekend? Then “Snakehead” by Evan Jackson Leong is the perfect choice for you. The film is available to see on Apple TV and in cinemas. It follows an Asian woman who is a member of a New York Mafia family. When her genuine motivation for entering the United States is known, the plot thickens. Devon Diep, Shuya Chang, Celia Au, and Perry Yung feature in the film.

Antlers

It’s Halloween weekend, and if you enjoy horror films, you should absolutely see “Antlers,” which is only accessible in theaters. The film is directed by Scott Cooper and stars Jeremy T. Thomas as a little boy who has a fatal secret that has terrifying effects. Keri Russell, Jesse Plemons, and Scott Haze also star.

Soho’s Last Night

Here’s a new scary film. “Last Night in Soho,” a psychological horror film directed by Edgar Wright, is only available in theaters. It depicts the story of a fashion designer who travels back in time to the 1960s and discovers a want tobe singer’s terrible history. It stars Anya Taylor-Joy, Thomasin McKenzie, Matt Smith, and Jessie Mei Li.

A Breath of Fresh Air

If you enjoy emotional dramas, you should see Amy Koppelman’s film, which is currently in theaters. The film “A Mouthful of Air,” which is based on the same-named book, is about childish fears, a mother’s sadness, and a dark secret. Amanda Seyfried, Finn Wittrock, Britt Robertson, Jennifer Carpenter, and Eliot Sumner are among the cast members.

