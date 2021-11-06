This Weekend’s New Releases on Netflix, Apple TV, and in Theaters

If you’re looking for something to watch this weekend, we’ve compiled a list of recently released films that are accessible in cinemas and some of which you can even watch online.

Eternals

The highly awaited Marvel film “Eternals” has finally been released in theaters exclusively. The film stars Richard Madden, Kumail Nanjiani, Lauren Ridloff, Salma Hayek, and Kit Harington as a new group of superheroes who are brought to Earth to safeguard humans. The film is directed by Chloé Zhao, while the story is written by Ryan and Kaz Firpo.

Spencer

If you’re interested in knowing more about the British royal family, “Spencer,” a film based on Princess Diana’s life events, is a must-see in theaters. The plot of the film centres around her decision to divorce Prince Charles. Kristen Stewart, Jack Farthing, Sally Hawkins, and Amy Manson feature in the historical drama. Pablo Larran is the director of the film.

The More They Fall, the Harder They Fall

Do you enjoy watching a wild adventure? Then see “The Harder They Fall,” which is currently playing in theaters and streaming on Netflix. The Bullitts directed the film, which follows a man who seeks vengeance with the support of his gang against an enemy who is about to be released from prison.

Finch

If you enjoy science fiction dramas, “Finch” is an excellent choice for you. The plot centres around a post-apocalyptic robot who guards his creator’s pet while also learning about friendship and love. In addition to Tom Hanks, Caleb Landry Jones, Skeet Ulrich, and Samira Wiley, the film stars Caleb Landry Jones, Skeet Ulrich, and Samira Wiley. The film is available to watch on Apple TV.

The Beta Examination

Looking for a Hollywood satire? Then “The Beta Test,” which is streaming on Apple TV and in cinemas, is a must-see. The film is a suspense thriller mystery about a Hollywood agent who receives an anonymous letter urging him to have a sexual encounter. Jim Cummings, Olivia Grace Applegate, PJ McCabe, Malin Barr, and Virginia Newcomb feature in the thriller.

