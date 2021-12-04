This Weekend’s New Releases on Netflix, AMC+, and in Theaters

If you’re looking for something to watch this weekend, here’s a list of titles available on Netflix, AMC+, and in theaters.

The Dog’s Influence

The film follows two brothers, Phil and George (Benedict Cumberbatch and Jesse Plemons, respectively), who own a ranch in Montana. When George marries a woman named Rose, played by actress Kirsten Dunst, the brothers’ tranquility is disrupted.

Jane Campion directed “The Power of the Dog,” which is based on Thomas Savage’s book of the same name. The film is available to watch on Netflix and in theaters.

Every step of the way, I’m single

Looking forward to seeing a holiday-themed romantic comedy film? Then “Single All the Way” is an excellent choice. Michael Mayer directed the film, which Chad Hodge wrote the screenplay for.

In “Single All The Way,” a single man begs a friend to play his love interest in front of his family because he is frightened they will criticize him. Netflix has the film available to watch.

Mixtape

“Mixtape,” another comedy on the list, is available on Netflix. The film takes place in 1999, when a 12-year-old girl discovers a broken mixtape made by her deceased parents and learns more about them.

Valerie Weiss is the director of the film. Julie Bowen, Nick Thune, Audrey Hsieh, and Olga Petsa star in the film.

It’s a Quiet Night

“Silent Night” is a horror-themed holiday film in which a couple invites their best friends to Christmas dinner, but things quickly spiral out of control as the damage begins. Camille Griffin directed the film, which stars Roman Griffin Davis, Lily-Rose Depp, Matthew Goode, Annabelle Wallis, and Lucy Punch. “Silent Night” is available in cinemas and on AMC+.

Wolf

The story follows a man who believes he is a wolf and lives, sleeps, and eats like one. When the man is transported to several therapy and meets the strange Wildcat, the story begins. Nathalie Biancheri directed the film, which is now only available in cinemas.

