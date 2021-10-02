This Weekend’s New Releases on Netflix, Amazon Prime, HBO Max, and In Theaters

Do you have plans to see something this weekend? Here’s a rundown of recent releases that you can see at home or in theaters to enjoy the full cinematic experience.

The Innocents

The Guilty is a criminal drama directed by Antoine Fuqua and starring Jake Gyllenhaal. It was made available on Netflix on Friday. The plot revolves around a 911 operator who tries to save a caller’s life. Riley Keough, Paul Dano, Peter Sarsgaard, and Ethan Hawke star in the film, which was written by Nic Pizzolatto.

The Numerous Saints of Newark

Are you excited for the next criminal drama? Then “The Many Saints of Newark,” which premiered on HBO Max this weekend, is the show for you. After rival gangsters come up to challenge his family, the film follows a teenage Anthony Soprano as he rises through the ranks of a crime family.

abyss of bingo

Do you like horror movies that have a sense of humour? Then you must see “Bingo Hell,” which is available on Amazon Prime. A group of elderly people refuses to leave their favorite bingo hall in the story. The film was written and directed by Gigi Saul Guerrero. The film stars Richard Brake, Joshua Caleb Johnson, Gigi Saul Guerrero, and Adriana Barraza.

Carnage, Carnage, Carnage, Carnage, Carnage, Carnage, Carnage, Carnage, Carnage, Carnage, Carnage, Carnage, Carnage, Carnage, Carnage, Carnage, Carnage, Carnage

The sci-fi action picture “Venom: Let There Be Carnage” was released in theaters exclusively on Friday. Tom Hardy, Woody Harrelson, Amber Sienna, Michelle Williams, J.K. Simmons, and Naomie Harris star in Andy Serkis’ highly anticipated picture. The first installment of the film was released in 2018. In the second installment, Carnage, a new opponent for Venom, is introduced.

Titane

Julia Ducournau’s horror flick “Titane” is currently in theaters and will give you a scary experience. This horror film about a lady who has sex with a car and becomes pregnant is recommended for fans of female serial killers. The film stars Agathe Rousselle, Vincent Lindon, Garance Marillier, Dominique Frot, and Mehdi Rahim-Silvioli.

