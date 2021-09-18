This Weekend’s New Releases on Netflix, Amazon Prime, Apple TV, and in Theaters

Over the weekend, there are lots of new movies to stream online and see in cinemas. Check out the list below for new releases in a variety of categories.

scream macho

“Cry Macho,” directed by Clint Eastwood and accessible in theaters and exclusively on HBO Max, is a drama film directed by Clint Eastwood. Miko is the protagonist of the film, and he is attempting to reclaim his small boy from his alcoholic mother. Eastwood, Fernanda Urrejola, Dwight Yoakam, and Eduardo Minett feature in the drama.

Lady of the Estate

If you want to see a comedy, “Lady of the Manor” is an excellent choice. On Friday, the film was released in theaters and on Apple TV+. It centres around Hannah, who is cast as Lady Wadsworth, a Southern belle character. Interestingly, Hannah is visited by the ghost of Wadsworth, who advises her to modify her ways. Melanie Lynskey, Justin Long, Ryan Phillippe, and Judy Greer star in the film.

The Ghostland’s Prisoners

“Prisoners of the Ghostland,” starring Nicolas Cage, is an action crime thriller that is accessible in theaters and on Apple TV+. The plot centres around a prisoner who is freed from prison with five days to find a person’s grandchild. It stars Sofia Boutella, Bill Moseley, Teresa Ruiz, and Imogen Poots and is directed by Sion Sono.

Jamie is the talk of the town.

The film follows a 16-year-old boy who dreams of becoming a drag queen. Max Harwood stars in Jonathan Butterell’s directorial debut, which is currently streaming on Amazon Prime. Layton Williams, Sarah Lancashire, Richard E. Grant, and Bianca Del Rio also star in the musical drama.

Nightbooks

If you enjoy scary movies, you should watch Netflix’s “Nightbooks,” which follows a little kid named Alex who must tell a new narrative to a witch every night in order to get out of his apartment. Krysten Ritter, Lidya Jewett, Winslow Fegley, and Khiyla Aynne feature in the film.

You can check last week’s list of new movie releases here if you missed it.