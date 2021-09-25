This Weekend’s New Releases on Netflix, Amazon Prime, and in Theaters

Here’s a list of new releases that you can watch from the comfort of your own home if you’re searching for something to watch over the weekend. Some of them will be released in cinemas to provide you with the ultimate cinematic experience.

To Evan Hansen,

If you enjoy musical teen dramas, “Dear Evan Hansen” is an excellent choice. Stephen Chbosky directed the film, which is now playing in theaters. It’s about an isolated high-school adolescent who struggles to interact with others in the age of social media. Ben Platt, Kaitlyn Dever, Amandla Stenberg, Colton Ryan, and Nik Dodani feature in the film.

I’m your guy.

Have you ever fantasized of having the perfect life partner? “I’m Your Man” tells the story of a scientist who develops a humanoid robot that can become the ideal life companion for a young woman who stays with it for three weeks (for research purpose). On Friday, the love drama was launched in theaters. Dan Stevens, Maren Eggert, Sandra Hüller, and Henriette Richter-Röhl feature in the Maria Schrader film.

The Starling is a bird that may be found in the

“The Starling,” a comedy-drama directed by Melissa McCarthy, is about a lady who suffers a loss and embarks on a quest to rediscover herself. Theodore Melfi directed the film, which is currently available on Netflix. Chris O’Dowd, Kevin Kline, Timothy Olyphant, and Laura Harrier also star.

A New Generation of My Little Pony

Are you looking forward to seeing an animated film with your children and family? This weekend, “My Little Pony: A New Generation” would be a good pick. José Luis Ucha directed the film, which is now available on Netflix. It follows the exploits of a pony, a unicorn, and their companions. The film stars Sofia Carson, Vanessa Hudgens, Liza Koshy, Kimiko Glenn, James Marsden, Ken Jeong, and Jane Krakowski.

Birds of Paradise (Birds of Paradise)

Sarah Adina Smith’s film is about two dancers in Paris who enroll in a prestigious ballet institution, and how their friendship is put to the test when they compete against one other. Diana Silvers, Kristine Froseth, James McAvoy, and Nassim Si Ahmed feature in the film. It is presently available to watch on Amazon Prime.

