This Weekend’s New Releases on HBO Max, Apple TV, Netflix, and In Theaters

Are you looking for something to watch this weekend? Here’s a list of recently released films that you can see at home or in theaters if you like the complete cinematic experience.

Richard the Lionheart

If you’re searching for a motivational sports drama, you should watch Will Smith’s “King Richard,” which is streaming on HBO Max and in cinemas. The story follows a father who teaches his daughters how to play tennis. Serena and Venus Williams’ childhood is depicted in this film. Demi Singleton and Saniyya Sidney also star in the film.

Tick-tock-tock-tock-tock-tock-tock-tock

The musical drama is based on Jonathan Larson’s book of the same name, which was published in 2001. The story follows a theater performer as he navigates his life and encounters friendship and love as he approaches his 30th birthday. Andrew Garfield, Alexandra Shipp, Vanessa Hudgens, and Robin de Jess star in “Tick, Tick… Boom!” which is currently available on Netflix.

Switching Princesses 3: Romancing the Star

On Netflix, there’s yet another film. “The Princess Switch 3: Romancing the Star,” which was released in 2018, is the third installment of the franchise. One week before the Christmas break, a duchess replaces herself with an average lady in this edition. Vanessa Hudgens, Nick Sagar, Mark Fleischmann, and Alexa Adeosun feature in the film.

The Meal

If you enjoy horror films, you should see “The Feast,” which is currently in cinemas and also accessible to stream on Apple TV. The plot centers on a dinner party hosted by a wealthy family. The narrative begins when a strange waitress comes at the party. Annes Elwy, Steffan Cennydd, Nia Roberts, Lisa Palfrey, and Rhodri Meilir feature in the film.

Afterlife of the Ghostbusters

“Ghostbusters: Afterlife” is a fantasy comedy film about a single mother and her children who learn they have a link to the original Ghostbusters – the 1984 film of the same name – and set out to fulfill their secret legacy. Paul Rudd, Mckenna Grace, Finn Wolfhard, Bill Murray, and Dan Aykroyd star in the film, which is only accessible in cinemas.

If you missed last week’s movie release schedule, you can find it here.