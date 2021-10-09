This Weekend’s New Releases on Amazon Prime, Netflix, and in Theaters

Looking for something to watch over the weekend? Here’s a list of new movies that are available to see online and in cinemas. From horror to serious drama, we’ve got something for everyone.

The House of the Manor

“The Manor,” directed by Axelle Carolyn, is an Amazon Prime horror movie. The story follows Judith Albright, who has moved into a nursing home and is suspicious of supernatural activity there. Barbara Hershey, Jill Larson, Bruce Davison, Ciera Payton, and Stacey Travis star in the film.

Someone is invading your home.

Are you excited to watch a mystery drama? Then Patrick Kack-film Brice’s “There’s Someone Inside Your House” is a great choice for you. It follows Sydney Park, a schoolgirl who moves to Hawaii with her grandma after the murder of her classmates. The film is presently available to watch on Netflix.

How to Survive the Game

Are you looking for a good action thriller? This weekend, “Survive the Game” might be a good decision for you. Three cops are pitted against a drug-dealing gang in James Cullen Bressack’s film. The major characters are Bruce Willis, Sarah Roemer, Chad Michael Murray, and Donna D’Errico. The film is currently playing in cinemas and is also available to view on Apple TV.

There is no time to die.

On Friday, the much-anticipated James Bond film was released in theaters. Bond is on a quest to save a kidnapped scientist in Cary Joji Fukunaga’s “No Time to Die.” Soon after, the legendary secret agent learns about a mystery adversary with lethal technologies.

Bond is played by Daniel Craig, and his main opponent is played by Rami Malek. Lea Seydoux, Naomie Harris, Ralph Fiennes, Ana de Armas, and Lashana Lynch all star in the film.

Two spouses talk about their horrible past experience in Fran Kranz’s “Mass.” One of their children was shot and killed in a school shooting, while the other couple’s child was the shooter. Martha Plimpton, Ann Dowd, Jason Isaacs, and Reed Birney star in the one-hour, 50-minute gripping drama. The film is now showing in theaters.

