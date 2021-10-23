This Weekend’s New Movies To Watch On HBO Max, Netflix, And In Theaters

Looking for something to watch over the weekend? We’ve compiled a list of upcoming films in a variety of genres, including science fiction and romantic comedies. Some of them may be viewed from the comfort of your own home, while the others will provide you with an unforgettable cinematic experience at one of the nearby theaters.

Dune

“Dune,” the much-anticipated film, is now available in cinemas and will also be streamed on HBO Max. The film stars Timothée Chalamet as Paul Atreides, a young man who journeys to a perilous planet in order to rescue the future of his loved ones. Denis Villeneuve directed the film, which also stars Zendaya, Jason Momoa, Rebecca Ferguson, and Dave Bautista. .

Teeth at Night

Are you looking forward to seeing a Halloween-themed film? Then “Night Teeth” by Adam Randall, which is currently streaming on Netflix, is a must-see. The plot centres around a college student who works as a chauffeur on the side. The young driver picks up two unknown women one night and discovers later that they are bloodthirsty. Debby Ryan, Lucy Fry, Sydney Sweeney, and Megan Fox feature in the film.

There Is No Future

“No Future,” directed by Mark Smoot and Andy Irvine, is a well-acted drama about a recovering addict who comes home after finding that his estranged friend died of an overdose and falls in love with the mother of his dead friend. Charlie Heaton, Rosa Salazar, Catherine Keener, and Jefferson White feature in the film. “No Future” is now showing in theaters and can also be watched on Apple TV.

Warning

If you enjoyed the sci-fi thriller “Warning,” which revolves around a group of people seeking to uncover the meaning of life while asteroids are headed toward Earth, you should watch it. The film stars Annabelle Wallis, Alice Eve, Patrick Schwarzenegger, and Alex Pettyfer and is currently in theaters.

The Dispatch from France

A comedy film set in a fictional 20th-century French city is shown here. Wes Anderson, Roman Coppola, Hugo Guinness, and Jason Schwartzman wrote four different stories for “The French Dispatch.” Timothée Chalamet, Tilda Swinton, Bill Murray, Adrien Brody, and Léa Seydoux feature in the film, which is currently in theaters.

