This Weekend’s New Movies To Watch On Disney+, Netflix, Paramount+, And In Theaters

Looking forward to a weekend filled with lighthearted comedies and action-packed adventures? If that’s the case, you should absolutely take a look at this list. You may watch them online, and some of them are also available in cinemas if you want to have a more traditional cinematic experience.

Clifford the Big Red Dog is a fictional character.

If you’re looking for a family comedy, “Clifford the Big Red Dog” is a great choice. The film is available for streaming on Paramount+ and in cinemas. The plot centres around a family who saves a supernatural cat that transforms into a gigantic dog from a small New York City apartment. Darby Camp, Jack Whitehall, Izaac Wang, and David Alan Grier star in the film.

Alone at Home, Sweet Home

“Home Sweet Home Alone,” directed by Dan Mazer, is a Christmas comedy film. The plot of the film remains true to the original, in which a child is left alone in a house. Instead of two males, this time the residence is broken into by a married couple. Archie Yates, Aisling Bea, Ellie Kemper, Rob Delaney, and Devin Ratray star in the film. It’s available to watch on Disney+.

Notice in Red

“Red Notice,” the highly anticipated action comedy film, was released in theaters last week, but it is now accessible to view on Netflix as well. The plot centres around a cop who enlists the services of a con artist to apprehend the world’s most wanted art thief. Ryan Reynolds, Dwayne Johnson, and Gal Gadot star in the star-studded film.

Passing

If you’re looking for a drama set in the 1920s, “Passing,” which is currently available on Netflix, is a must-see. When a Black lady runs into her childhood friend, who has turned White and married a man who despises Black people, she learns about sex, gender, race, and identity. Ruth Negga, Tessa Thompson, Alexander Skarsgrd, and Antoinette Crowe feature in the film.

Multiverse

If you enjoy sci-fi thrillers, you should see “Multiverse,” which is currently only accessible in theaters. It follows a group of university students who discover their doppelgänger in a parallel realm after doing quantum physics experiments. Munro Chambers, Paloma Kwiatkowski, Doug Taylor, Marlee Matlin, Gaurav Seth, Sandra Mae Frank, and Robert Naylor are among the cast members.

