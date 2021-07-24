This Weekend’s Movies to Watch: New Releases on Amazon Prime, Netflix, and in Theaters

Prepare for action, movie buffs!

There are a slew of new releases this weekend, including the highly anticipated “Snake Eyes.” You can see them at local cinemas or from the comfort of your own home.

Here’s a list that might be useful:

Eyes of the Snake

The eagerly awaited “Snake Eyes” is a remake of the “G.I. Joe” film. Robert Schwentke’s action film is currently playing in theaters. Henry Golding, rsula Corberó, and Samara Weaving feature in the film.

The story follows a loner who travels to Tokyo and fights in combat with worldwide terrorists.

On review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes, “Snake Eyes” has a 71 percent audience rating.

Old

If you’re looking for a thriller to see over the weekend, M. Night Shyamalan’s one-hour and 49-minute family drama is a great choice. The thriller follows a family who rapidly matures after spending time on a remote beach. Alex Wolff, Thomasin McKenzie, Gael Garca Bernal, Eliza Scanlen, and Abbey Lee Kershaw star in the film. It is now showing in theaters.

Joe Bell is a well-known figure in the

The film, directed by Reinaldo Marcus Green, is about a gay youngster named Jadin who kills himself after being tormented. His father, played by actor Mark Wahlberg, pays him a visit in New York. This heartfelt film is also showing in theaters.

Jolt

Do you enjoy action movies featuring female protagonists? If so, Kate Beckinsale’s “Jolt” will certainly keep you entertained. Tanya Wexler’s film centres around a lady named Lindy (played by Beckinsale) who seeks vengeance for the murder of her buddy. Amazon Prime subscribers can see the film.

Your Lover’s Last Letter

If you appreciate seeing a sweet romance film, “Last Letter From Your Lover” is an excellent pick. The story follows a journalist who discovers a cache of love letters written in the 1960s and attempts to unravel the mystery of the secret love affair.

Shailene Woodley, Joe Alwyn, Callum Turner, and Felicity Jones star in the film, which is directed by Augustine Frizzell. The film is available to stream on Netflix.

