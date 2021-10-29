This weekend, Tesco is giving away free children’s meals.

Clubcard holders visiting Tesco cafés over half-term will be able to eat food for free.

According to the Mirror, this comprises a kid’s meal with a side dish, a morning meal, or pick n’ mix, depending on your local Tesco.

Tesco’s cooked meals for kids usually cost roughly £2.85, but buyers can scan their Clubcard to get a free lunch at one of the retailer’s 315 UK restaurants.

During the half-term week, which runs until October 31, you can use the offer four times.

Tesco announced earlier this week that a big shift will be implemented across all of its UK locations.

The grocery behemoth has chosen to make its ‘silent hour’ program permanent on Wednesdays and Saturdays.

As part of the ‘silent hour,’ which runs from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m., store lights will be lowered. The remainder of the week will be as usual.

“People can feel, see, and experience the world in different ways,” the supermarket noted, “and for our customers with autism, the shopping experience can often feel a bit overwhelming.”

“A calmer setting may be beneficial to our senior customers, those shopping with little children, or those who are dealing with mental health issues.”