This week, the Billboard World Albums Chart is dominated by seven K-pop albums.

Even in the United States, K-pop mania is showing no signs of abating, as seven albums have climbed to the top of the Billboard World Albums Chart this week.

“Attacca” by Seventeen is at the top of the chart for the second week in a row, comfortably holding the No. 2 slot. “Attacca,” which was released in October, is the boyband’s first album to spend more than one week on the Billboard 200.

Another K-pop boyband is causing a stir around the world. NCT 127’s third studio album “Sticker,” which was published in September, is currently in its seventh week on the World Albums Chart, as well as its seventh week on the Billboard 200, which rates the most successful albums in the United States.

Following TXT’s “The Chaos Chapter: Freeze,” “Sticker” is the second K-pop album of 2021 to chart on the Billboard 200 for seven weeks.

Enhypen’s debut studio album, “Dimension: Dilemma,” comes in at No. 5 on the World Albums Chart and is now in its third week.

BTS, the global sensation, isn’t far behind, with three albums in the top ten of the World Albums Chart this week.

“Map Of The Soul: 7” by BTS came in at No. 6, while “Love Yourself: Answer” by BTS came in at No. 7 “is at No. 7 and has been on the chart for 166 weeks since its debut in November 2020. Finally, “BE” is at number nine on the chart.

Itzy’s first studio album, “Crazy In Love,” debuted at No. 10 on the World Albums Chart this week, followed by boyband TXT’s album “The Chaos Chapter: Freeze,” which debuted at No. 11.

Blackpink’s “The Album,” which was published in October 2020, is currently at No. 13 on the Billboard 200 and is on its 57th week.

The first full album by Canadian/Korean artist Jeon Somi, “Xoxo,” arrived at No. 14 on the World Albums chart this week.

Meanwhile, BTS and NCT 127 just made history with record-breaking album sales, earning them Gaon Charts and Korea Music Contents Association certifications.

According to a tally released this month, BTS’ 2018 album “Love Yourself: Answer” has sold over three million copies. BTS’ fourth album to sell over three million copies, following “Map Of The Soul: Persona” and “Love Yourself: Answer.” “7” and “BE” from Map Of The Soul. Meanwhile, NCT 127’s “Sticker” has been certified double platinum, with over 500,000 copies sold since its release.