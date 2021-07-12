This week, Liverpool will see a return of mild weather and sunshine on a specific day.

This week, the sun and beautiful sky are expected to return to the region, but there will be more rain first.

Weather was mixed this weekend, with gloomy skies and sporadic showers.

The hot stretch, according to early weather forecasts from the Met Office, will last from July 19 to August 2, with scorching temperatures expected in the south of England.

As the Met Office issues an update, the July heatwave appears to be in jeopardy.

However, in its most recent long-range prognosis, the forecaster forecasted mixed weather.

Today (Monday) is forecast to be rainy, although it will become dryer as the day progresses.

“Through the morning rain decays into scattered showers, these potentially heavy at times,” the Met Office forecast adds.

“As the day progresses, these weaken, enabling sunny spells to develop. Overnight, it will be mostly dry, with brighter skies emerging. The highest temperature recorded was 19°C.”

The Met Office predicts sunny spells on Tuesday, with a few light showers, from Tuesday to Thursday.

“Dry and sunny on Wednesday and Thursday, though maybe cloudy Thursday morning with light drizzle,” the forecast continues. Temperatures are rising throughout this time.”

There’s more good news: the weather is forecast to be hot and sunny by the weekend.

Highs of 20 degrees Celsius are expected on Friday, with 23 degrees Celsius possible on Saturday.

Both days are forecasted to be dry, bright, and clear.