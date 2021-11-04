This week, Billboard’s World Albums Chart has eight K-pop artists.

K-spectacular pop’s growth continues, with more musicians gaining international recognition, particularly in the United States. Eight K-pop artists have charted on Billboard’s World Albums Chart this week.

The album “Attacca” by boyband Seventeen debuted at No. 1 on this week’s chart. Seventeen is currently at the top of Billboard’s Top Album Sales ranking as well as the Top Current Album Sales chart, according to Soompi.

Last week, “Attacca” debuted at No. 13 on the Billboard 200 chart. The ranking shows which albums are the most popular in the United States.

The group’s re-entry into Billboard’s Artist 100 at No. 10 was aided by the release of their new album.

“Rock With You” debuted at No. 5, “To You” is at No. 15, “2 Minus 1” is at No. 18, “Crush” is at No. 19, “Imperfect Love” is at No. 22, and “I Can’t Run Away” is at No. 25 on Billboard’s World Digital Song Sales Chart this week.

Since its release in the last week of October, “Attacca’s” carrier single, “Rock With You,” has received 38 million views on YouTube.

Meanwhile, on Billboard’s World Albums Chart, another boyband is making waves. “Sticker,” NCT 127’s most recent studio album, has moved to No. 2 in its sixth week on the chart.

The album is also at No. 106 on the Billboard Top 200 Albums chart, where it has spent a total of six weeks.

NCT 127 released their comeback album, “Favorite,” last week, which Billboard describes as a deluxe version of “Sticker.”

“Sticker” debuted at No. 3 on the Billboard 200 when it was first released in September, and it has remained on the chart every week since, according to this source.

ENHYPEN, the Rookie of the Year boyband, has also charted with their first studio album, “Dimension: Dilemma,” which is currently at No. 3 on the World Albums Chart.

Following its debut in October, the album is already in its second week on the Billboard 200 chart.

BTS, the global superstar, was not to be outdone, as its 2020 album “Map Of The Soul: 7” debuted at No. 6 on the World Albums Chart this week. The albums “BE” (at No. 8), “Love Yourself: Answer” (at No. 10) and “Love Yourself: Tear” (at No. 13) follow it.

TXT, a BTS labelmate, also charted at No. 9 on the World Albums Chart with their album "The Chaos Chapter: Freeze."