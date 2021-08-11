This week, 30 pubs in and around Liverpool are giving away free drinks.

Starting this week, a number of pubs in Liverpool will be offering customers free drinks.

Stonegate Group has begun off the National Pub Fortnight promotion this week.

More than 1,500 ‘Great British Pubs’ around the UK are taking part, with roughly 30 of them in Liverpool.

The campaign is in support of mental health organization CALM, with the goal of raising awareness and assisting individuals who are suffering.

Several bars will offer “buy one, get one free” deals on a variety of drinks.

The promotion is intended to encourage consumers to invite friends and family members to the pub for a cheap drink and a talk.

The offer includes a wide range of beverages, including Guinness, Strongbow Dark Fruits, and Stella Artois, as well as Gordon’s Gin, Corona, and Heineken. Coca-Cola, Schweppes Lemonade, and Heineken 0.0 percent are among the non-alcoholic beverages included.

The Flute, The William Gladstone, Dovedale Towers, Yates, and The Liverpool are among the pubs participating in the promotion.

Customers can take advantage of the deal by downloading a coupon from the Great British Pubs website, which also has a search tool to see if their local is taking part.

“We are happy to be doing our free drinks campaign again,” said Nick Light, Managing Director of Stonegate Pub Partners. But this time, we’d like to emphasize the relevance of the pub’s social side.

“Our social contact has been restricted for the last 18 months, leaving some people feeling lonely. That’s why we’re running this year’s National Pub Fortnight in support of CALM’s helpline services, and encouraging our customers to reach out to friends and family members for a drink,” says the organiser.

“Our customers have always been wonderful about supporting their local pubs, and this is our way of saying thank you.

“With this offer, our customers can continue to enjoy their local pubs and the social atmosphere that our publicans and colleagues provide on a daily basis while enjoying a complimentary drink.”

The Stonegate Group will also contribute to this project.