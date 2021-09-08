This week, 12 Liverpool bars are giving away free pints.

There are 32 cocktails to pick from in the new deal, which is available at 12 locations across the city.

The deal, which is timed to coincide with the start of England’s World Cup campaign, has been revealed by We Love Sport.

More than 500 pubs and bars throughout the UK will take part, with pubgoers eligible for a free pint during any sporting event.

If you don’t already have it, you can get a unique voucher to redeem the deal by downloading the We Love Sport app.

Stella Artois, San Miguel, Guinness, and Brewdog Pale Ale are among the alcoholic beverages available, as well as non-alcoholic beverages such as Coca-Cola, Heineken 0.0 percent, and Red Bull.

Football fans have until Friday, September 10 to claim a free pint, but only one per person is allowed.

The promotion will be available at 12 locations across Liverpool.

Pubs that provide free beverages

Hotel Albert

Blob Shop is a store that sells blob

Brookhouse

Farmers Arms Hotel is a hotel in the town of Farmers Arms

Flute

Hare and Hounds are a pair of hares and hounds

Anchor and Hope

Swan, the Elder

Arms of a Sportsman

Chandler, the Artful

John Brodie is a fictional character.

Yates

