‘This Was A Big, Big Deal,’ Idris Elba says of DJing for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.

Idris Elba has spoken up about the pressure he felt as a DJ at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding in May 2018.

The 49-year-old actor is also a DJ who has performed for tens of thousands of admirers, including Madonna. Elba was awarded the distinction of DJing at the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s wedding reception, which was attended by Queen Elizabeth, Prince William, Kate Middleton, and a lot of celebrities.

Elba told the Daily Mail that he felt “a lot of pressure” to give a spectacular set to the VIP crowd.

The Golden Globe and Emmy-nominated actor remarked, “This wasn’t like my cousin’s wedding.”

“This was not a community hall [reception]… This was a major event.” Elba, who goes by the stage name Big Driis the Londoner, has a lot of DJ experience, having performed at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in 2019 and collaborated with musicians such as Fatboy Slim, Skepta, and Paul McCartney. The actor also owns his own cocktail bar in London, where he spins the decks, according to Insider.

“[Harry and Meghan are] dear friends, and I wanted to make sure they had a fantastic time,” Elba continued, “so there was a lot of pressure.”

The “Luther” actor claimed that the bride provided him with assistance, as Markle supplied a playlist with a number of songs that she and Prince Harry wanted to include.

“Meghan emailed me a playlist, so I already knew what she wanted,” Elba explained.

Whitney Houston’s 1987 hit “I Want to Dance with Somebody,” which the bride and groom chose as their first dance, was one of the songs Markle included on the list. Markle changed out of her Clare Waight Keller-designed Givenchy wedding gown and into a sleeveless silk halter gown by Stella McCartney for the reception.

The guests at the Frogmore House reception, including George Clooney and Serena Williams, appreciated the music Elba played, according to a source who spoke to People at the time.

“It was a gigantic dance party,” the insider added. “Everyone was letting loose and having a blast.” “It was just a fun night with no stuffiness.” During the dinner, Clooney, who owns the Casamigos tequila brand, delighted the other guests with his bartender abilities and assisted in the mixing of several drinks, according to the source.

