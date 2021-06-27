This summer’s fierce fashion: How to Wear the Urban Safari Trend

It’s a jungle out there, they say, and if you want to stand out this season, you’ll need to dress appropriately.

For spring/summer 2021, designers went on a sartorial safari, with muted hues and utilitarian touches in both menswear and womenswear designs.

We hasten to clarify that this is not a literal understanding. It’s evident that no one wants to celebrate big game hunting as more and more fashion firms choose to ban fur and exotic animal skins.

The safari trend draws on the cool, khaki-wearing style icons of the past, such as actors Meryl Streep and Robert Redford in Out of Africa, Sigourney Weaver in Gorillas In The Mist, and even Prince Charles, who has worn safari jackets since the 1970s.

What’s the best way to modernize the safari look? The color scheme is crucial. Colors like khaki green, beige, stone, and sandy can be mixed and matched.

Chinos or shorts with patch pockets are a homage to the trend for both men and women, and can be paired with a monochromatic T-shirt.

Swishy shirtdresses have a softer silhouette and may be dressed up or down with flat sandals and statement jewelry (if you want to add a burst of color).

Animal prints go well with the notion of an urban jungle. Make a colorful print garment the focal point of your ensemble, or add attention to a neutral palette with bold footwear.

Are you ready to go on an urban safari? We’ve scoured the high street for the best deals for men and women…

Womenswear

Fatface Hattie Trim Top Light Green, £27.50; Lyme Safari Animal Cuffed Trousers, £39.50; Bella Beaded Sandals, £32

Karen Millen Utility Belted Jacket, £59.40 (was £99), Karen Millen Utility Belted Jacket, £59.40 (was £99), Karen Millen Utility Belted Jacket

Sienna Zebra Print Midaxi Dress, Sonder Studio, £59 (shoes, stylist’s own)

£75 for an Oliver Bonas Safari Pink Midi Shirt Dress

Teakie Skirt by White Stuff, £49

Leather Crossover Flat Sandals, Crew Clothing, £39

Menswear

M&Co Stripe T-Shirt, £12.99; Geo Print Chino Shorts, £22.99 (shoes, stylist’s own)

