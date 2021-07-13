This summer, Tom Jones, Ronan Keating, and others will perform at Haydock Park.

Tom Jones, winner of The Voice UK, and Ronan Keating, of Boyzone, are among a stellar line-up performing at Haydock Park this August.

On Friday, August 6, Ronan Keating, the singer of “When You Say Nothing At All,” will kick off the Rose of Lancaster Carnival weekend as part of a series of outdoor summer concerts.

According to the Manchester Evening News, he is due to sing all of his biggest hits after a thrilling evening of horse racing.

“It’s been an immensely hard time for everyone over the last year or so,” Dickon White, regional director of Jockey Club Racecourses North West, said. “But we can think of no better way to open the Rose Of Lancaster Carnival than with Ronan Keating taking to the stage.”

The majority of the festivities will take place after the evening racing, although Tom Jones will perform a stand-alone performance on Saturday, August 28 with Imelda May, a Dublin-born singer, and Megan McKenna, a television personality turned singer.

Tom, who is a coach on The Voice UK alongside Olly Murs, will play hits from his vast catalog, which includes Kiss, Delilah, and It’s Not Unusual.

Sir Tom was knighted by Her Majesty the Queen in 2006 and has 36 top 40 UK hits to his credit.

Imelda May, who has toured with U2 and Van Morrison, has released 11 Past the Hour, her sixth studio album, which features Noel Gallagher, Ronnie Wood, Miles Kane, Gina Martin, and Dr Shola Mos-Shogbamimu.

Megan McKenna, who has appeared on shows such as The Only Way Is Essex and Celebrity Big Brother, previously starred in her own show, There’s Something About Megan, in which she traveled to Nashville to experience the country music industry.

Her album, Story Of Me, was released as a result of this, and she later won The X Factor: Celebrity, going on to finish two nationwide headline tours and perform outdoor gigs with Michael Bublé, Alanis Morrissette, and Ronan Keating.

