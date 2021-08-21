This summer, there are a number of places where children may dine for free or for £1.

Summer vacations make it difficult to save money, so we thought we’d help by compiling a list of all the finest discounts.

There are numerous venues that provide parents with a safe environment in which to feed their children for free or for a little price, and we took a look at some of our favorites.

My kid and I have visited our local Farmhouse Inn pub and will be visiting a Bella Italia this weekend, which is saving me a small fortune in terms of keeping us amused and out trying new things.

It’s not just eateries that are offering deals; many supermarkets are as well, so you won’t have to wait until you get home to feed the kids if you all grow hungry while shopping.

This should help you save money when you try to come up with activities to do during the school holidays.

Marks and Spencer is a retailer based in the United Kingdom.

If you spend more than £3.50 in the M&S Cafe, your child will eat for free.

A sandwich, a drink, a biscuit, and a piece of fruit are provided to the children.

Asda

When an adult spends £4 in an Asda cafe, children dine for free.

You can chose from a variety of children’s meals, including hot meals and a cold pick-and-mix menu.

Until the end of August, the discount is valid during regular café hours. For further information, go to the website.

Tesco

Tesco Cafes are also offering a bargain where youngsters dine for free.

When an adult spends at least £3.50, a free hot or cold kids meal or a free kids breakfast is available.

The promotion is valid from now until September 1 and is available 24 hours a day.

Cafes’ children’s menus may vary, and in certain cases, the Kids Pick ‘n’ Mix may be the only option available.

For further information, go to the website.

Morrisons

Morrisons cafes around the country offer free meals to children all day, every day.

The promotion is valid for children under the age of 16 who order an adult meal for more than £4.50.

Children can order from the children’s menu or from the chilled children’s snack pack.

You can order hot meals right to your table with the MyMorrisons app.

For further information, go to the website.

Hard Rock Cafe is a restaurant owned by Hard Rock International.

During the holidays, kids may eat for free at Hard Rock Cafe.

The promotion is valid for youngsters aged ten and up. “The summary has come to an end.”