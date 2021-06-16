This summer, the popular Birkenhead swimming pool may reopen.

By next month, a crucial committee could decide to reopen a Wirral swimming pool that was closed during the pandemic.

The Europa Pools amusement pool in Birkenhead has been closed since March of last year, but it may reopen on July 19.

The possibility of closing Europa Pools totally was explored in the run-up to this year’s Wirral Council budget, but it was rejected when councillors and citizens alike emphasised how vital it was to them.

Instead, it was decided to reopen the competition pool, with the option of opening the fun pool during the school summer vacations, when the revenue generated will cover the costs of operation.

At a meeting on Wednesday, June 16, at 6pm, Wirral Council’s Tourism and Leisure Committee must vote whether to open the facility for a seven-week period this summer.

If the final step of the government’s roadmap begins on July 19 and the social distancing rules expire, Europa Pools is expected to produce a profit for the municipality at that time.

Although a Wirral Council report cautioned that there is no guarantee that swimmers will return in sufficient numbers or that unanticipated occurrences will not affect this forecast.

If the existing limits remain in place, the fun pool is expected to lose £30,000 or more, according to Wirral Council.

Another alternative is to close Europa Pools’ fun pool until next summer and convert the facility into a gym.

According to the local government’s calculations, the gym may pay for itself in six months.

Despite the fact that the specific start date for the final step of the roadmap is unknown, councillors must make a decision by Wednesday in order to begin the necessary preparations for the fun pool.

Given how much the roadmap’s advancement could impact the expenses of any path they take, this will be a difficult decision.

"Wirral Labour is absolutely devoted to local families," said Labour councillor Christine Spriggs, vice chair of the committee slated to meet on Wednesday.