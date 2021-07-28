This summer, St Helens will welcome roaming dinosaurs, circus performers, and more.

Families are welcome to visit St Helens town centre as dinosaurs descend on Church Square for Dino Day on Friday, August 6, as part of St Helens Council’s summer events schedule.

After a recent, well-attended visit by Peppa Pig and family, it is the second event in a terrific summer programme arranged by St Helens Borough Council’s events division.

Dinosaurs roaming around Church Square and leaving a trail of dinosaur eggs to be found throughout the town centre are a must-see for families.

There will also be dinosaur presentations and crafts for dinosaur explorers to participate in throughout the day.

The circus will again be in town the following Friday, July 13, when a Giant Ringmaster will keep an eye on the street performers in Church Square as they perform astounding acts like tightrope walking, juggling, and daredevil gymnastics.

Parents may bring their kids princesses and superheroes to Princess and Superhero Day on Friday, July 20, for a day of fun that includes face painting, craft workshops, and meeting characters.

All of the events are free to attend and run from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

“It’s great that we’re finally getting back to some sort of normalcy, with the return of our fantastic free events programme, which I know so many families value as a source of entertainment for their children, who have missed out on so much over the last 18-months or so,” said Councillor Anthony Burns, Cabinet Member for Wellbeing, Culture and Heritage.

“Now that more restrictions have been relaxed, we can hopefully return to demonstrating our great offer of free entertainment on a more frequent basis, courtesy of our fantastic events team, to bring families into our town centers and open spaces,” says the spokesperson.

“While you’re at St Helens Town Centre for these events, remember to support local businesses and keep in mind that Covid is still here.”

