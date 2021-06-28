This summer, pack these 8 must-have canned drinks for a picnic.

Pulling the tab on a tinnie has never been more gratifying – or eco-friendly – thanks to the increase in canned drinks.

Cute single-serve RMDs (readymade drinks) have taken over our summer cooler bags since they are easy to recycle, chill, and transport.

With premiumisation opening the way for higher-quality ingredients and all the hard work done for you, those fleeting moments have never looked or tasted better.

Cans are also more practical (no need for barware) and easier to transport. But how do you choose?

These A-list selections do exactly what they say on the tin, with the panache of a genuine drink…

Three Fold Hard Seltzer Mixed Six Pack, 4 percent abv, £12 (6 x 33cl), Three Fold Hard Seltzer Mixed Six Pack, 4 percent abv, Three Fold Hard Seltzer Mixed Six Pack, 4 percent abv, Three Fold Hard Selt

Last summer, hard seltzer became extremely popular. The spiked sparkling water fad began across the pond, with increased demand for lower abv drinks with fewer calories – and we couldn’t be more thirsty for its “can culture.”

Three Fold refers to the combination of three simple ingredients (natural fruit flavor, sparkling water, and alcohol), and this delightful trio is livened by fresh bursts of tropical fruits, red berries, and zesty flavors.

Tesco, £13 (8 x 33cl) White Claw Hard Seltzer Variety Pack, 4.5 percent abv

White Claw, a prominent competitor in the US seltzer industry, has released a new variety pack that includes fan favorites Black Cherry and Natural Lime, as well as its recently announced Mango. These seltzers are fragrant and tantalizingly fresh, perfect for slipping into a picnic basket to quench your thirst with a faint hint of fruity sweetness.

4 percent abv Dalston’s Vodka Rhubarb & Grapefruit, £26 (12 x 33cl), Dalston’s

Unlike many hard seltzers, Dalston’s uses actual fruit, and these Instagram-friendly cans come in two flavors, with the natural fruit flavor complementing the delightful effervescent quality of the vodka-laced drink rather than drowning the bubbles. In a good way, crisp and creamy (particularly the rhubarb). (This is a brief piece.)