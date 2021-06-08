This summer, live the green dream with these 13 ways to bring nature’s most tranquil color into your house.

The color green can lead us from summer meadows to groomed lawns, botanical gardens, and olive trees because it is calming, cheerful, and fresh.

And, when we want to achieve that connecting-with-nature atmosphere in our homes, a range of plants, green decos, and furnishings are the easiest way to do so – while also styling up a favorite location.

Everything ‘grows’ together with a healthy, grassy palette to play with, from minty accents to fruitful ferns. These are some of our favorite ways to be environmentally conscious at home this summer…

Home Grown Mug and The Kitchen Garden Mug, both £12 (additional products from a range), Sophie Allport

These lovely illustrated mugs will transform your kitchen into a country garden environment, with vegetable patches, foxgloves, and a wall of climbing roses.

Graham & Green Gluggle Jug in Woodland Green £39

If you’re a latecomer to the gluggle jug party, now is the time to get one of these fish-shaped pitchers. They’re known for generating a gurgling sound (imagine how much nicer your Pimm’s will sound and taste), but they also make fantastic vases for displaying those pink peonies.

Graham & Green Sage Green Linen Table Cloth, £89

Sage green is the color of the season, and it works beautifully in interiors because to its adaptability (it’s a neutral on the color wheel). Imagine a dish of avocados and some recycled glass tumblers elegantly set atop this stonewashed linen tablecloth to tie it all together.

Lights4fun has a set of four Eucalyptus Green TruGlow Taper Candles for £29.99. (available from July)

Tablescaping with LED tapered dinner candles is so much easier without the bother of wax pouring, whether it’s a rustic setting with cabbage-green earthenware plates or something more serene.

£56 (£48 for Soho Home members), Monstera Deliciosa & Helena Rose Pot, Soho Home

What could be easier than festooning your own ‘House’ with leaves from their carefully chosen selection of real houses, thanks to a cooperation between Soho Home and Leaf Envy? (This is a brief piece.)