This season, try these 7 unique strawberry recipes.

The start of Wimbledon means one thing: strawberries are now officially permissible at all hours of the day.

Strawberry season runs from May to September, and the cooler weather promises bigger, juicier strawberries this year.

While eating strawberries with a dollop of cream is a Wimbledon tradition, there are lots of other options…

Salad dressing

Balsamic vinegar and strawberries are a combination made in heaven. Strawberries are fantastic in a salad with rocket and avocado, all tossed in an olive oil and balsamic dressing, proving they’re not just for sweet recipes.

In the form of bread

Strawberry bread is a great alternative to banana bread. This banana loaf recipe from Cooking For My Soul is simple and delicious, and the bursts of pink make it a lot nicer than your regular banana bread.

In a sandwich

This one’s for you, peanut butter and jelly enthusiasts. Substitute fresh fruit for strawberry jam the next time you make your favorite sandwich; it will taste just as sweet and delicious while also being a little healthier.

In jams and jellies

This isn’t very remarkable, but it is definitely retro. This summer, we’re lobbying for the comeback of jellies, whether homemade with fresh strawberries or ready-made from a packet. Nothing beats a little nostalgia when it comes to pudding.

As if they were ice cubes

Have any strawberries lying around that you’re not sure what to do with? Place them in the freezer and they’ll turn into really elegant ice cubes. Our favorite way to drink it is in a gin and tonic.

As a tasty treat

Strawberries that have been dehydrated crisp up and become a delightfully sweet snack. If you don’t have a dehydrator at home, you can easily replicate it by slicing fresh strawberries extra thin and placing them in the oven on a low temperature for a few hours. Either leave the fruit alone or use it as a garnish. (This is a brief piece.)