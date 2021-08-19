This Morning’s “pet psychic” segment has viewers laughing out loud.

Fans of This Morning were both confused and amused today when a pet psychic appeared on the broadcast.

During her stint on This Morning, Beth Crowther, a psychic medium and animal communicator, accepted calls from frightened pet owners.

Viewers called in to ask Beth for advise or direction on their dogs, cats, and even a horse, and admirers shared their comments on social media.

The DVLA has issued a warning to all drivers.

The clip amused many viewers, with one admirer, @DavidMackayy, tweeting: “WHAT IS MY HORSE THINKING? HAHAHAHA. #thismorning, and another supporter, @TerryF1010, remarked, “This is bloody hilarious!” #thismorning.”

Others were perplexed by what they were seeing, with one Twitter user, @reblakes, wondering, “Oh lord, what is this segment?” “A pet psychic,” suggested another viewer, @loonylincslloyd, on #ThisMorning. So, what’s next? #ThisMorning.”

“What am I watching?” said a third perplexed Twitter user. #ThisMorning.”

Psychic pet Beth previously came on This Morning in November of last year, just after American Vice President Joe Biden was elected.

Champ and Major, Biden’s two German dogs, informed Beth that they were thrilled to be living in the White House and that their master would make a “wonderful President.”

Beth has also written a book called “Life by Numbers,” which discusses the power of “universal number attraction” and how to use it to get significant messages when you need them most.