This Month, There Will Be 6 New Korean Dramas

Korean dramas have their own dedicated audience.

This month, fans of K-dramas will have six new shows to watch.

Soompi revealed a drama lineup for numerous series set to launch this month on Wednesday.

In the following days, the new series will be available to stream on Viki, Viu, and Netflix.

The Road: A Single Tragedy

Ji Jin Hee, Yoon Se Ah, Kim Hye Eun, and Chun Ho Jin feature in “The Road: Tragedy of One,” which premiered on August 4th.

“The Road: Tragedy of One” is a mystery drama about a terrible incident that reveals dark secrets and leads to more catastrophes. Ji Jin-Hee plays Baek Soo Hyun, a news anchor, and Yoon Se Ah plays his wife, Seo Eun So, a chaebol heiress. Kim Hye Eun portrays a dissatisfied news anchor who yearns for more from her seemingly ideal existence.

The Husband’s Second

The lone serious drama among the six episodes stars Uhm Hyun Kyung as Bong Sun Hwa, a woman wrongfully accused of murder for the death of her baby after discovering her first husband’s (Han Ki Woong) adultery. Bong Sun Hwa seeks vengeance after losing her family due to her husband’s adultery in the drama. Bong Sun Hwa subsequently meets the stepbrother of her first husband, who becomes her second spouse.

On August 9, “The Second Husband” will premiere.

University of Police

Krystal Jung, a member of the second-generation girl group f(x), adds another drama to her long list of acting ventures when she stars in “Police University,” which premieres on August 9.

“Police University” will chronicle the narrative of a professor’s work with his top police university teams on an investigation. Jung plays Oh Kang Hee, a new student with a forthright personality, while Jinyoung plays Kang Sun Ho, a smart hacker who enters the police university. Yoo Dong Man, a police university professor and devoted detective, will be played by Cha Tae Hyun.

View the Schedule of Events

On August 14, “Check Out the Event” will premiere. Bang Min Ah, called Minah, from Girl’s Day, is set to star in this highly awaited drama. Since the drama’s announcement last month, her admirers have been filling Twitter with photographs of her and her co-stars.

The film "Check Out the Event" is about two ex-lovers who pretend to be in a relationship in order to claim a lottery prize they won as a couple.