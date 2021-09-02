This Month, Alicia Keys and Swae Lee will release their collaborative track “La La.”

On September 9, Alicia Keys will release a new single. The song, titled “La La,” is claimed to feature Swae Lee, a rapper, singer, and composer.

Keys announced her collaboration with the 28-year-old Grammy nominee in an Instagram post on Wednesday.

“It’s time for new music. The vibes are timeless. “#LALA 9/9,” wrote the 40-year-old singer.

The post was accompanied by a photograph of Keys from the side.

The singer had her hair in a beautiful bun and wore a lot of gold jewelry in the photo. Her hoop earrings flashed the word “Queen.”

In the meantime, her right hand was spotted clutching her left shoulder. Her fingertips, however, were painted gold, as if she possessed the so-called Midas touch.

“@mikewillmadeit feelings get lost in the #LALA,” Keys wrote in the comments area of the photo, tagging song producer Michael Len Williams II, better known as Mike Will Made It.

“BIG Keys,” wrote the record producer in response to Keys. He then followed up with a piano emoji and an arm wrestle emoji in his response.

The “Empire State of Mind” singer teased her fans with a preview of “La La” two days before making the news.

In the video, Lee can be heard singing, “Light the incense / Not to mention / Skin like whiskey / She’s chilly like on the rocks.”

Keys stitched a video of herself singing to a film of two dancers grooving a day later. The tune she had previously posted could be heard in the background, and it appeared like they were all simply enjoying the music.

“This is a ZONEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEE “Can y’all teach me the #LaLa???,” she said in the caption of the photo, which she also shared on Twitter.

HarperCollins Publishers just announced that “Girl on Fire,” a young adult graphic novel co-written by Keys and Andrew Weiner and illustrated by Brittney Williams, will be published on March 1, 2022.

The graphic novel, based on Keys’ 2012 song of the same name, follows 14-year-old Lolo Wright as she builds confidence after discovering her telekinetic abilities.

According to Billboard, Keys said, “When I wrote ‘Girl on Fire,’ I knew I was writing it for that girl in the very back row who needed someone to tell her there’s nothing you can’t achieve, that nothing is impossible.”

"I knew I wanted the song to be turned into a young adult graphic novel when Andrew and I came up with the idea.