‘This Is Why I Love Her,’ Meghan Markle was praised on Twitter for advocating for paid parental leave.

As she fought for paid parental leave for parents around the country, Meghan Markle received a lot of support on social media.

In an open letter to Congress released Wednesday, the Duchess of Sussex, who has a 2-year-old son Archie and a 4-month-old daughter Lilibet with husband Prince Harry, explained why nationally mandated paid leave is critical for all American parents.

“No family should have to choose between earning a living and having the freedom to care for their child (or a loved one, or themselves, as we would see with a comprehensive paid leave plan,” she wrote in a letter shared on the Paid Leave for All website, adding that “paid leave should be a national right, rather than a patchwork option limited to those whose employers have policies in place, or those who live in one of the few states where a leave program exists, as we would see with a

The letter’s release sent Markle to the top of Twitter’s hot topics, with many users supporting her cause and praising her for her poignant open letter.

“This is why I adore her.” One admirer tweeted, “Always utilizing her voice for the less fortunate, not for herself,” along with a link to a petition on the Paid Leave for All website, a national campaign of organizations campaigning for paid family and medical leave in the United States.

“#MarshallPlanForMoms is honored to collaborate with Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, on her letter advocating for paid family leave in the United States. “Thank you to The Duchess for contributing her voice to the campaign for #PaidLeaveForAll on behalf of moms,” wrote Reshma Saujani, founder of Girls Who Code.

“This is my heart. Meghan Markle has done it again again. Taking a stand for causes that benefit the entire community. “I’m so proud of you, and let’s get this party started,” one person wrote.

“It’s no surprise Prince Harry is smitten with her!” Another Twitter user remarked, “She truly does have a heart like Princess Diana’s.”

Markle’s message generated debate on the platform as well. One Twitter user questioned why the former “Suits” star wrote to Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, both of whom support paid parental leave.

Another chastised Markle for speaking up on the issue when she only works a few months a year, according to reports. “Let me see if I understand: The forceful letter is written by a woman who has only worked 72 days for the company in two years. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.