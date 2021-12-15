‘This Is Us’ is a television show about a family. The finale will be a “simple ending to the entire venture,” according to the creator.

Dan Fogelman, the creator of “This Is Us,” spoke openly about the series’ conclusion.

The show’s creator spoke with Entertainment Weekly ahead of the Season 6 finale of “This Is Us.” In the climax, Fogelman wants to give the impression that he is completing a “last chapter” of a big family drama. After such an ambitious series, the conclusion will be straightforward. He went on to say that the “simple finale” should satisfy fans and leave no questions unanswered.

“My hope is that by the end of the series, no stone will be left unturned,” he told Entertainment Weekly. “You’d be left with nothing to ask me about spoilers. ‘I don’t like what happened to such-and-such,’ you might want to call me and say. ‘I don’t like how such-and-such ended up with such-and-such.’ But you’re not going to say, ‘Who?’ If we’ve accomplished that, I believe we’ve done our job and made the decisions that were best for the characters and the tale.” He went on to say, “But I don’t think any of these chronology mysteries will be left by the end. Hopefully, it will pave the way for a lovely and straightforward conclusion to the project.” Because “This Is Us” is such a popular show, many fans have questioned if there would be a sequel or reboot in which they may reunite with the Pearsons. Fogelman, on the other hand, stated that there are currently no plans for such things.

They weren’t ready to stop the program, according to Fogelman. However, he believed it would be difficult to improve on what they had this year in the creative sector.

He said, “It clearly feels like the end and the time to depart.”

He is, however, not ruling out the possibility of a reset in the future.

“Who knows for sure? My wife is quite eager to watch the ‘Sex and the City’ show after all this time. So I’m not talking about the far future — or even the near future — despite the fact that there’s no plan in place “He went on to say more. “But what about a full-fledged spinoff or continuation of the show? No, we’re definitely going to finish it.” Season 6 of “This Is Us” will premiere on January 4th.