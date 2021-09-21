‘This Is So Crazy,’ Kim Kardashian says of her former assistant Stephanie receiving a $25K bag.

Stephanie Shepherd, Kim Kardashian’s former assistant, was given a Hermès Kelly purse worth $25,000 for her 32nd birthday.

Shepherd thanked Kardashian for the gift on her Instagram Story on Sunday. She captioned a video of herself unwrapping the gift, “Oh and this happened @kimkardashian.”

Shepherd can be heard yelling, “This is so ridiculous,” before Kardashian hugs her and tells her, “Don’t weep,” as she sobs. Someone in the background joked that she shouldn’t “drop a tear on the bag.”

On Monday, a person shared the footage on Twitter. “Recently, @KimKardashian gifted a fancy purse to her longtime friend, @Steph Shep!”

Shepherd said in the video, “Oh my god, I was going to buy a knockoff.”

“Your loyalty and kindness for your friends and family is unmatched,” she added in a separate Instagram Story, tagging Kardashian.

Shepherd started as an executive assistant for Kardashian in 2013. She was eventually moved to KKW’s brand’s COO (Chief Operating Officer). Shepherd was supposedly let off from her job four years later after giving an interview to Refinery29 about the Kardashian family in 2017.

Shepherd was sacked from her position in 2018, according to an insider. “Kim made a decision to let Stephanie go,” a source told People, at that time. “She was a good assistant but when Stephanie wanted to transition into a larger role with Kim’s brand and businesses, it just didn’t work.”

“Kim gave her the chance, but after a short period of time it became clear that Stephanie just didn’t have the knowledge to take on a role like that,” the source added. “Kim made a business decision to split up.”

While Shepherd is no longer an employee of Kardashian, she is often spotted with the latter and her sister Kourtney on several occasions, including birthday parties.

On the work front, Shepherd appeared on the popular reality TV show, “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” between 2014 and 2019. She also produced a miniseries, “Steph Shep Says” in 2020 and hosted the show. In the year 2020, she was also cast in the television series “Dave.”