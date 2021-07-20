This INSANE AMOUNT WAS PAID UP FRONT FOR A MEMOIR: REPORT

Next year, Prince Harry will release a memoir that he describes as “completely honest.”

The Duke of Sussex announced the announcement on Monday, adding he is looking forward to giving the public a “firsthand account” of his life.

In a statement received by Us Weekly, Prince Harry said, “I’m writing this not as the prince I was born, but as the man I have become.” “Over the years, I’ve worn many hats, both physically and metaphorically, and my hope is that by sharing my experience — the highs and lows, the mistakes, and the lessons gained — I can illustrate that no matter where we come from, we have more in common than we think.”

“I’m happy for the opportunity to share everything I’ve learned so far in my life, and I’m excited for people to read a firsthand account of my life that is accurate and entirely truthful,” he stated.

In 2022, Penguin Random House will publish Prince Harry’s as-yet-untitled book worldwide.

According to the publisher, he intends to give the revenues from his memoir to charity.

While the prince has not announced the value of his book agreement, Page Six alleged that Prince Harry received at least $20 million upfront from Penguin Random House for his memoirs, citing unnamed publishing insiders.

According to the source, the same publisher secured a $65 million book deal with President Barack Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama for their memoirs “A Promised Land” and “Becoming.”

According to the publication, Prince Harry has been working on his memoir in secret for about a year, with J.R. Moehringer as a co-writer.

Meanwhile, in a statement received by Us Weekly, Penguin Random House CEO Markus Dohle said he is “thrilled to publish Prince Harry’s literary biography and have him join the world-renowned leaders, icons, and change-makers we have been honored to publish over the years.”

“Royal Harry has established himself as a global leader known for his fearlessness and honesty, drawing on his remarkable life experience as a prince, a soldier, and a knowledgeable campaigner for social concerns. As a result, we’re pleased to publish his candid and emotional story,” he continued.

According to the publisher’s description, the upcoming memoir will cover his upbringing to youth, his army career, and his life as a husband to Meghan Markle and father of Archie, 2, and Lili, 1 month.

"An honest and engaging personal portrayal, one," the book offers.