This ‘Hurts’ [Watch] Steve Burton Fired From ‘General Hospital’ Over Vaccine Mandate.

Following weeks of anticipation that he would be the next to leave “General Hospital” after Ingo Rademacher, Steve Burton has revealed on social media that he was dismissed.

Burton announced his departure from the show on Instagram on Tuesday, claiming that he had failed to comply with the production’s COVID-19 immunization requirement.

In a video, he added, “I wanted you to hear it from me directly.” “Unfortunately, due to the vaccine mandate, ‘General Hospital’ has let me go.” Burton claims he requested for medical and religious exemptions but was turned down. “Which, you know, is a pain. But, to me, this is also about personal liberty “He went on to say more.

Burton thanked ABC and the show for allowing him to play Jason Morgan on and off since 1991. In 2012, he left the post and returned in 2017. Morgan earned him a Daytime Emmy in 1998 for outstanding supporting actor in a drama series.

Burton appeared on CBS’ “The Young and the Restless” for five years, from 2013 to 2017. He also starred as Morgan in the two-season “General Hospital” spin-off “Night Shift” in 2007.

Following his departure, the 51-year-old expressed optimism for the future, saying he was “eager” to see what it holds.

Burton also expressed optimism for a future comeback to the series. “If these regulations are abolished, I may be able to return and complete my career as Jason Morgan. That would be a privilege “Added he.

Burton’s last “General Hospital” episode was shot on Oct. 27 and will broadcast this week, according to him.

“Well said, my friend,” Rademacher said under Burton’s article, referring to his departure from the show earlier this month after refusing to comply with the vaccine demand.

“It takes a lot of courage. “General Hospital,” I said, “I’ll miss you.” “Maurice Benard, one of the co-stars, had something to say about it.

Fans also expressed their support for Burton.

“Brother, you expressed it well. Always do what is best for you and your family. THE LEGEND, “one of the fans wrote. “Steve, you’re going to be missed. Thank you very much for all of the wonderful experiences and performances, “another supporter expressed his opinion.

Fans of “General Hospital” had been speculating for weeks about Burton’s departure. In August, he tested positive for COVID-19, claiming he’d been “exposed at work.” During that time, a feud between the show’s performers erupted over COVID-19 protocols and vaccination when cast member Nancy Lee Grahn urged the Screen Actors Guild – American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) to intervene. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.