This holiday season, Tatton Park will offer a Christmas garden trail.

Tatton Park has announced a number of Christmas events for families to enjoy this year.

After last year’s Christmas didn’t quite go as planned, many individuals are eager to book Christmas events sooner rather than later this year.

There have already been announcements of a variety of celebratory family events, club nights, and shows, with more to follow.

The Christmas celebrations in Tatton Park, which is less than an hour’s drive from Liverpool, are one of them.

Families will be able to visit Father Christmas, attend an orchestra concert, and listen to Christmas songs this holiday season.

We’ve put up a list of things you can expect from Tatton Park this holiday season.

A Christmas Garden Tale on a Snowy Night

Percy the Park Keeper helps his animal friends escape the cold on a chilly Christmas Eve in this festive feel-good family event based on Nick Butterworth’s much-loved book ‘One Snowy Night,’ when Percy the Park Keeper helps his animal friends escape the cold.

You’ll need a trail sheet, a keen eye for Percy’s animal buddies, and your winter woolies to participate. Warm up by toasting marshmallows over the fire before setting off to get Percy’s Christmas tree gift from the animals.

Percy will give the kids a sweet gift at the end.

At the Farm, you can meet Father Christmas.

Once again, Father Christmas and his elf helpers will be joining Tatton Park’s farmyard pals. After debuting earlier this month, the popular family event is already selling out, with only a few dates left.

You will not only be able to meet the big man himself in his grotto, but you will also be able to watch a real nativity scene in the stable.

When Santa isn’t looking, climb inside his sleigh for a selfie, and then head to the 18th century Mill to produce reindeer food to take home for Christmas Eve.

The Barn has a café.

The Farm is changing its Education Room and Kitchen into a Christmas Café in honor of Father Christmas staying for a few weeks.

Mince pies, cakes, mulled wine, tea, and coffee will be served in the Clydesdale Barn, which overlooks the paddocks between the farmyard and adventure playground.

