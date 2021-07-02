This former Echo Award winner has worked tirelessly to bring people together for years.

The Echo Awards are back for 2021, and we’re gearing up to honor the unsung heroes who help to make Liverpool and the surrounding area such a fantastic place to live. The awards will be hosted on September 17 with headline sponsor SP Energy Networks, and nominations will be accepted until July 30. Visit the official website to enter or for additional information.

The past year has demonstrated the importance of having people in the community who are prepared to go above and beyond to assist others. Many people found themselves in new precarious situations as a result of the coronavirus epidemic, which made things even more difficult for those who were already struggling.

Despite the difficulties, residents of Liverpool dug deep and banded together to assist one another survive the pandemic. The Liverpool community shows that the desire to help people in need is as strong as ever through food bank drives, fundraisers, community activities, and even simply being a good neighbor.

The awards recognize this work, and we can’t wait to honor the tremendous achievements of Liverpool heroes on the night. We chatted with Gee Walker, who earned the Outstanding Achievement award in 2020, in the run-up to the ceremony.

Gee is a founding member of the Anthony Walker Foundation, which was established in memory of her son Anthony, who was killed in a racist attack in 2005. The charity has worked to eliminate racism by educating individuals of all ages and providing a safe space for victims of racial abuse to speak out.

Gee was pleasantly pleased by her achievement, adding that “when you do something and don’t expect any accolades,” the acknowledgement and valuing of that work “is motivation in and of itself – it gives you that extra oomph to keep going.”

Gee has dedicated herself to raising awareness and combating racism for the past 15 years, and while the work stayed the same during the pandemic, the conditions altered dramatically. The most significant difference, according to Gee, was the inability to communicate with people in person: “Nothing beats eye-to-eye contact… that true connection.” The summary comes to a close.