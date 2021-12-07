This festive season, there are plenty of fun activities to do in Merseyside that are all accessible by rail.

It’s time to rejoice with our loved ones and have some much-needed Christmas fun now that the holiday season has here.

With many of our favorite seasonal events returning this year, there are plenty of opportunities to celebrate the most delightful time of the year with days and evenings out around Merseyside.

Merseyrail is also making it easy to enjoy the festivities, with regular services and reasonable tickets starting at £2.25 for return trips and £4.10 for unlimited off-peak travel with a Day Saver, which can be purchased online.

Lizzie Acker, a TV baking star, turned on the Christmas lights with a motivational message.

Merseyrail’s Family Ticket provides unlimited off-peak travel for your family of up to five people for just £13.

Except for Christmas Day, services will be available every day during the holiday season.

Unless you are exempt, you must conceal your face to protect yourself and others. Fines may be imposed.

With days and evenings out that are all conveniently accessible on the Merseyrail network, here’s some inspiration to help you make December one to remember.

Boxing Day amusements

If you want to do something other than eat leftover turkey on Boxing Day, Merseyrail’s unique Boxing Day services make it simple to reach where you want to go.

Trains will run from around 9 a.m. to 6.30 p.m., with a reduced service, ideal for snagging a bargain in the sales, seeing loved ones, or watching a panto.

Markets that should not be missed

Christmas markets, a traditional part of the holiday season, have returned for 2021 and are now in full swing.

Take a Merseyrail train to Lime Street and visit the Christmas markets in Liverpool. The market, which is open until December 23, is full of delectable food and drink options such as Yorkshire pudding wraps, German sausages, and crêpes. Traveling by train allows you to sit back and relax while avoiding the worry of parking, and you can even enjoy a Christmas beverage at the market’s bars, which include mulled wine and hot cider.

Cross the River Mersey to the Wirral, where you’ll find the. “The summary has come to an end.”