This festive season, there are five ways to aid individuals in Merseyside.

To you, what does Christmas entail?

Is it about religious observances, gift-giving, winter shopping, or simply spending time with friends and family?

Regardless of religious beliefs, many people believe that the actual essence of the holiday season is to help others who are less fortunate.

Here are some ideas about how you may help others in Merseyside this holiday season.

Help the destitute by volunteering.

Every Monday night, an organization called ‘Reaching Out Liverpool’ goes into Liverpool’s city center to deliver hot meals and drinks, clothing, counseling, and support to homeless people.

They are searching for volunteers to help them support rough sleepers over the winter months.

“We are constantly looking for people who can graciously offer their time,” a Reaching Out Liverpool spokeswoman told The Washington Newsday. “So that’s either helping us on our mobile service throughout town, or preparing hot meals for us to collect from them beforehand.”

Make a donation to an online fundraising campaign.

It’s difficult to know what to get someone as a present. Why not donate to a fundraising or ask for a donation to be made in your name to make a difference? Reaching Out Liverpool, a homelessness volunteer group, has put up a fundraising page. Donations will be used to purchase hot meals, warm clothing, snacks, and toiletries.

You may also help Alex Bent, a five-year-old kid from Leigh who has cerebral palsy, by donating to a fundraising. The funds raised will be used to assist his parents in purchasing mobility equipment such as modified wheelchairs and bicycles.

Donations can still be made to Speedo Mick’s fundraising page, the community hero who has collected over £650,000 for charity through amazing physical achievements such as swimming the English Channel.

He landed in Liverpool this week to a hero’s welcome after walking 2,5000 miles throughout the UK and Ireland in all weathers for five months, wearing only a pair of blue swimming trunks.

Make contact with a loved one.

Make contact with a loved one.

Calling a family member or acquaintance you may have lost touch with can be a fantastic way to remind them that they are cared for, which is especially crucial now since the covid epidemic has caused many to become isolated.