This Character Is Finally Embracing WG-Assigned Epithet in ‘One Piece’ 1021 Raw Scans

According to the leaked raw scans, “One Piece” 1021 will be another explosive and exciting manga edition, especially for lovers of the Straw Hats’ archaeologist, Nico Robin.

Thanks to insiders like Redon, Abo 3wad, EMONUPLA, and lili11, the raw scans and summary for the future chapter are now available online. According to the scans, Nico Robin has finally accepted the moniker given to her by the World Government when she was a child: the Demon Child.

Nico Robin was given the moniker because she is the last living descendant of Ohara and possibly the last person who can read the Poneglyphs. She appears to have no qualms about becoming a demon herself if it means she can protect, help, and save her nakamas after spending so much time with the Straw Hats.

Furthermore, viewers will discover more about Black Maria’s battle with Nico Robin. The Tobi Roppo member appears to be giving Nico Robin the battle of her life, and it appears that it will take practically everything the Straw Hats’ archeologist learnt during the time skip to eventually defeat Black Maria.

Nico Robin will ultimately summon enough strength to convert herself into a black monster after a series of flashbacks on Sabo, Koala, Hack, and her time with the Revolutionary Army, according to “One Piece” 1021 raw scans.

Nico Robin will employ a new technique known as Demonio Fleur, which allows her to change her massive physique into a black demon with horns, fangs, and bat wings. Robin will next use her Gran Jacuzzi Clutch technique to assault Black Maria.

Fans will see Nico Robin in her demon form grasping Black Maria’s entire body until she is knocked out, blood flowing out of her mouth, in the following chapter’s double-page. Brook will then kidnap Nico Robin, who is severely injured, and potentially flee the scene.

According to the raw scans, “One Piece” 1021 is titled “Demonio,” which is one of Nico Robin’s new tactics. Legendary mangaka Eiichiro Oda is finally giving the character the spotlight she deserves after a long time.

Character development is also fascinating. Nico Robin was first introduced as an assassin in the manga. She has, however, remained in the background throughout the series, with most of the key combat scenes focusing on Luffy, Zoro, or Sanji.

The Straw Hats now appear to know how to use haki, as the upcoming manga episode appears to confirm Nico Robin's knowledge of the technique.